Having only been at Piney Grove Fire & Rescue for a few years, Captain Jeremy Smith was surprised to learn that he had been named as the department’s Firefighter of the Year and Part-Time Employee of the Year.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 13 & 14, 2019 edition.
Firefighter recognized
