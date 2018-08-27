Someone who has devoted more than 20 years of his professional life to protecting the citizens of Kernersville recently earned the North Carolina Firefighter’s Association’s highest honor.
Barry McLean, a captain with the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department, was named the 2018 Firefighter of the Year by the statewide organization. For more, see the Thursday, August 23, 2018 edition.
Firefighter of the Year
