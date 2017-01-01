Firefighter of the Year

When Volunteer Firefighter LeRoy Burch learned that he was receiving two awards during the Beeson Crossroads Fire & Rescue Christmas Banquet, he was shocked. “It means a lot. Getting both of them shows me how all of these other people think so highly of me – people I highly respect, which makes it mean so much more,” he said.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 14 & 15, 2020 edition.