During the 2019 Colfax Fire Department’s annual Christmas banquet, volunteer Firefighter Taylor Spivey was named the department’s Firefighter of the Year. “It means a lot that the fire department thought I should deserve this award and that all my fellow colleagues voted on me,” he said.
For more, see the Thursday, February 13, 2020 edition.
Firefighter of the Year
During the 2019 Colfax Fire Department’s annual Christmas banquet, volunteer Firefighter Taylor Spivey was named the department’s Firefighter of the Year. “It means a lot that the fire department thought I should deserve this award and that all my fellow colleagues voted on me,” he said.
Previous post: Census video
Next post: Teacher of the Year