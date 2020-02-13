Firefighter of the Year

During the 2019 Colfax Fire Department’s annual Christmas banquet, volunteer Firefighter Taylor Spivey was named the department’s Firefighter of the Year. “It means a lot that the fire department thought I should deserve this award and that all my fellow colleagues voted on me,” he said.
