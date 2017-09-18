Firefighter fired

An engineer with the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department charged with driving while impaired after he allegedly drove his truck through a building at the intersection of South Main and Salisbury streets in April has been let go by the Town.

Danny Ray Kiger, Jr. was fired Friday after receiving a Notice of Dismissal, effective September 15. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 16 & 17, 2017 edition.