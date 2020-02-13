Firearm & drug offenses

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, a jury in federal court convicted a Kernersville man of four felony charges related to shooting at a state trooper last year.

According to United States Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina, the jury found Tyler Lloyd Grantz, 20, guilty of knowing possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing cocaine hydrochloride, possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing oxycodone, and carry and use of firearms, through discharge, during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime following a three-day trial in Greensboro.

