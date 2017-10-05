Fire station groundbreaking

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 will forever be etched in the history books of the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) as the day that a nearly 20-year dream was realized.

It is the day that KFRD members and other dignitaries hosted the highly-anticipated groundbreaking ceremony for the new fire station on Hwy. 66.

For more, see the Thursday, October 5, 2017 edition.