Kernersville Fire Rescue Department Chief Chris Langham will retire on August 1, after 30 years in the fire service, to continue leading and teaching in both ministry and education.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 13 & 14, 2019 edition.
Fire chief retiring
Kernersville Fire Rescue Department Chief Chris Langham will retire on August 1, after 30 years in the fire service, to continue leading and teaching in both ministry and education.
Previous post: Car break-ins
Next post: Filing for mayor