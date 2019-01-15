Engineer Nick Wylie was recognized for his service above self in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood community, and was presented with the Fire Chief Award during the 2018 Kernersville Fire Rescue Department’s Annual Christmas and Awards Banquet.
Fire Chief Award
