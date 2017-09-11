Filling an alderman seat

A familiar face is making a return to public service to fill the seat of a departing member of the Kernersville Board of Aldermen until after the upcoming November election.

On Tuesday night, the Board unanimously approved a motion by Alderman Joe Pinnix to reach out to former Alderman and retired Kernersville Chief of Police Neal Stockton. For more, see the Thursday, September 7, 2017 edition.