Filling an alderman seat

September 11, 2017

A familiar face is making a return to public service to fill the seat of a departing member of the Kernersville Board of Aldermen until after the upcoming November election.
On Tuesday night, the Board unanimously approved a motion by Alderman Joe Pinnix to reach out to former Alderman and retired Kernersville Chief of Police Neal Stockton. For more, see the Thursday, September 7, 2017 edition.

