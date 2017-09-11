A familiar face is making a return to public service to fill the seat of a departing member of the Kernersville Board of Aldermen until after the upcoming November election.
On Tuesday night, the Board unanimously approved a motion by Alderman Joe Pinnix to reach out to former Alderman and retired Kernersville Chief of Police Neal Stockton. For more, see the Thursday, September 7, 2017 edition.
Filling an alderman seat
