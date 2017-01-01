Chris Federico, owner of Eclection, a vintage market and wine bar, and Breathe cocktail lounge in downtown Kernersville, has filed her candidacy for mayor with the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 13 & 14, 2019 edition.
Filing for mayor
