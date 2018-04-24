Fighting fraud & waste

A close look into who is eligible to receive benefits through the state’s health and pension plans has uncovered a myriad of cases where individuals have received taxpayer funded benefits when they shouldn’t have.

According to N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell, the cases include 601 people receiving health care coverage when they weren’t eligible, including a man receiving his mother’s state pension plan payments for 15 years to the tune of more than $250,000. For more, see the Tuesday, April 24, 2018 edition.