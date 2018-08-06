Field of dreams

Mission work has always been a big part of Melissa Edwards’ life. As the daughter of a local pastor, Edwards often took part in mission trips to needy cities around the country. However, none ever took her out of the country.

That changed two-and-a-half years ago when Edwards traveled to the African country of Uganda through Field of Dreams Uganda. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 4 & 5, 2018 edition.