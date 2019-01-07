Felony drug & weapon arrest

On Saturday, December 29 at approximately 7:30 pm, Kernersville police made a traffic stop for a traffic violation on US 421 and NC 66 South, according to a news release from the Kernersville Police Department.

Police said a search of the vehicle located 264 grams of marijuana and a firearm. According to the KPD, the driver was identified by police as Clinton Bernard Revel, 43, of 302 Huff Circle and is a convicted felon.