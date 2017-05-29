Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Felony drug trafficking

May 29, 2017

A two-month long investigation by the Kernersville Police Department into the heroin drug trade rearing its head around town culminated Tuesday, May 23 with the arrest of a Winston-Salem man who now faces multiple felony drug charges, and more arrests could follow, investigators said Wednesday.
