Felony drug charges

A tip to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) led investigators to a residence off Union Cross Road, where two individuals were arrested April 9 on multiple felony drug charges, including a woman from Kernersville.

According to the FCSO, the department’s Narcotics Unit received information from a citizen regarding possible drug activity at the residence. Investigators reported that they were able to identify multiple suspects and gather detailed information in regards to the distribution of drugs from the suspected location.

The investigation led to the FCSO Narcotics Unit and the Rapid Response Team executing a search warrant at 3863 Arcola Court, Winston-Salem this past Tuesday, where the following drug-related items were seized: According to the FCSO, the investigation led to the arrest of Patrick Shannon McNeal, 37, of 3863 Arcola Court, and Lindsay Worrell Sisk, 25, of 3782 Hastings Road in Kernersville.

McNeal was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine; felony possession of cocaine; felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; felony possession of fentanyl; misdemeanor possession of suboxone; felony maintaining a dwelling; and possession of a firearm by felon. He is currently confined to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $35,000 secured bond.

Sisk was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine; felony possession of cocaine; felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; felony possession of marijuana; felony possession of fentanyl; misdemeanor possession of suboxone; and felony maintaining a dwelling. She was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact the FCSO at (336) 727-2112, or may call CrimeStoppers anonymously at (336) 727-2800 or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 13 & 14, 2019 edition.