Felony charges

A Kernersville man is in custody and facing multiple felony charges following incidents in three different counties which started with a case of reckless driving in Davidson County and culminated in a head-on collision on Vance Road here Tuesday morning.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander Jared Franklin, 24, of 3785 Sheppard Hill Road, has been charged with assault on a government employee, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, going armed to the terror of the public and two counts of resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer. For more, see the Thursday, June 7, 2018 edition.