A Kernersville man is in custody and facing multiple felony charges following incidents in three different counties which started with a case of reckless driving in Davidson County and culminated in a head-on collision on Vance Road here Tuesday morning.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander Jared Franklin, 24, of 3785 Sheppard Hill Road, has been charged with assault on a government employee, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, going armed to the terror of the public and two counts of resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer. For more, see the Thursday, June 7, 2018 edition.
Felony charges
