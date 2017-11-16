Felony breaking and entering a MV

On November 9, Christopher Malik Salley and Jayquan Trimaine Johnson were identified as suspects in numerous auto break-ins within Kernersville and surrounding jurisdictions, according to a Kernersville Police Department (KPD) news release.

Police said as a result of the investigation, both were charged with eight felony counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. The investigation is ongoing. The KPD asks that anyone with information about the case to call the KPD at 336-996-3177.