Feeding the hungry

River Landing at Sandy Ridge is hosting a silent and live auction from now through August 29 to help raise funds for a meal packing event on September 27 & 28.

The online silent auction started on August 17 and will end at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27. The live silent auction will begin on Thursday, August 29 at 10 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. and will be held in the multi-purpose room at River Landing at Sandy Ridge. Items for auction include gift cards, household items, furniture and more. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 24 & 25, 2019 edition.