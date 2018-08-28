Feeding the hungry

River Landing at Sandy Ridge is hosting online and live silent auctions and BBQ this Thursday, August 30 to raise funds for a meal packing event in September as a way to help end world hunger through The Outreach Program.

Along with the silent auction, River Landing also welcomes volunteers to help with the two meal packing events on September 28 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and September 29 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more, see the Tuesday, August 28, 2018 edition.