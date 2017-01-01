Crisis Control Ministry kicked off its Feeding Forsyth: The Hunger Challenge on March 1 and will continue the campaign through April 30. The campaign is a matching food-based fundraiser that matches funds raised up to $30,000.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 14 & 15, 2020 edition.
Feeding Forsyth
