FedEx expansion

After announcing plans to add hundreds of jobs to its mid-Atlantic hub at Piedmont Triad International (PTI) Airport over the next few months, FedEx Express provided added details about the expansion on Wednesday.

According to PTI officials, FedEx will expand not only the number of jobs at the airport, but will increase the number of flights, nearly doubling existing located there, beginning September 4. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 25 & 26, 2018 edition.