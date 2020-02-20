Federal charges

A Kernersville man who took part in a conspiracy to steal design information from aircraft companies to speed up approval of competing airplane technology has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Craig German, 59, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison by Senior U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore, Jr.

