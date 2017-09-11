First Christian Church Ministries will celebrate its 30th anniversary this month with a special groundbreaking ceremony at the church’s new Union Cross Road property on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m., and the community is invited to attend.
For more, see the Thursday, September 7, 2017 edition.
FCCM groundbreaking
First Christian Church Ministries will celebrate its 30th anniversary this month with a special groundbreaking ceremony at the church’s new Union Cross Road property on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m., and the community is invited to attend.
Previous post: Children’s librarian
Next post: Explore Historic Oak Ridge