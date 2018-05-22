FBI Task Force

May 22, 2018

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has given its okay for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to add one investigator position who will serve on a new FBI anti-drug task force. The Board unanimously approved the request at its May 10 meeting.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, May 19 & 20, 2018 edition.

Previous post:

Next post: