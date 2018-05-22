The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has given its okay for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to add one investigator position who will serve on a new FBI anti-drug task force. The Board unanimously approved the request at its May 10 meeting.
FBI Task Force
