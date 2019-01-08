Father charged

The father of a five-year-old Kernersville boy who shot himself in the face with a .45 semi-automatic handgun in Randleman on December 30 has been charged with felony child abuse.

According to officials with the Randleman Police Department, Randy Christopher Brower, of 275 Forrest Acres Drive in Kernersville, was charged Friday with felony negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury and misdemeanor failure to store a firearm to protect a minor.

