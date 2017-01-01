The Kernersville Police Department, along with Kernersville Fire Rescue Department and Forsyth County EMS, were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Mountain Street in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and a train on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m. This crash resultes in a single fatality. The name is being withheld pending notification of the family.
This incident is still under investigation.
Fatal crash
