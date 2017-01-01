Fatal accident

At approximately 6 pm on Friday, Niv. 8, officers with the Kernersville Police Department responded to a traffic crash in the 1100 block of NC 66 South. One of the parties involved in the

crash succumbed to their injuries. The Kernersville Police Department Traffic

Enforcement Team is investigating this incident.

NC 66 is closed in both directions between Indeneer Dr. and Shields Rd. until further notice.

The Kernersville Police Department asks anyone with information about this incident to contact them.