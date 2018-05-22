False report of mass violence

According to a Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) press release, on May 22, officers with the WSPD received a report of a potential

act of violence that may occur at Walkertown Elementary, Walkertown Middle and Walkertown High schools.

Police said a joint investigation conducted with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office revealed that

Dennis Maldonado allegedly communicated a threat to kill two of his family members as well as perform a

“school shooting” at Walkertown Elementary, Walkertown Middlel and

Walkertown High schools.

Maldonado was located at his home and taken into custody, police said. He was transported for

evaluation to Forsyth Hospital and subsequently charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

Maldonado was placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under $10,000 bond.