Kernersville-based Grass America, Inc. is asking the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners to consider providing the company with economic incentive dollars to expand its manufacturing facility off Hwy. 66 South.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 21 & 22, 2018 edition.
Expansion plans
Kernersville-based Grass America, Inc. is asking the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners to consider providing the company with economic incentive dollars to expand its manufacturing facility off Hwy. 66 South.
Previous post: Forklift fatality
Next post: Setliff named president of FMC