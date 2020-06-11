Expanded to-go hours

The Forsyth County Public Library system is expanding its to-go library hours to accommodate its summer reading push and community interest in expanded services. Beginning Monday, June 15, new to-go Library hours will be: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The library system is working toward a partial reopening to the public toward the end of June, said Director Brian D. Hart.

