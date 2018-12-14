Everhart

Johnny Foyell Everhart, 71, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2018 at Kernersville Medical Center.

Celebration of Johnny’s life will be 6:00 PM, Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

Johnny was born January 11, 1947 to the late Eugene and Betty Everhart in Davidson County. His main hobby was his 1953 blue Chevy show truck, which he won several trophies with. Johnny was a loving father, friend and brother. He was adored by everyone who knew him and when he walked into the room he made everyone smile with his jokes and personality. Johnny enjoyed going to car shows and to the “Lets Talk Cars Cruise Ins” in High Point, NC.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son Bradley Everhart of Kernersville, NC; sister Carolyn Robbins and husband Gary of Trinity, NC; Niece Angie Taylor and husband Strafford of Archdale, NC and best friend Dennis Lovings.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104.

The family wants to give a special thank you to Dennis Lovings and Roger Whisenant for being such great friends to Johnny.

