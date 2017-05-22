Etta and the hot pink hair

When Susie Hook was the lead secretary at Southeast Middle School, she would bring her grandson to work from time to time.

“They all know Warren,” said Hook, who retired two years ago.

When she told staff members at Southeast a few weeks back that Warren, who is now a 6-year-old first grader at Piney Grove Elementary, needed a service dog to alert him and others when a seizure is coming, everyone was eager to help raise the necessary money.

