Emerie’s Emarlds

Emerie Hilton, a seventh grader at East Forsyth Middle School, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes on February 6, 2015. This year, during their annual participation in the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) Walk on April 27, the Hilton family hopes to raise money to continue to educate and support the global diabetes foundation through their team, Emerie’s Emeralds.

For more, see the Tuesday, March 26, 2019 edition.