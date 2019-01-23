Electronics recycling

The Town of Kernersville’s Electronic Recycling began January 21 and runs through January 31.

The following items will be picked up at the curb on your regular service day:

• TVs

• Computers and their components

• Printers

• Stereo equipment

• DVD players

• Game consoles

• Phones

• Anything with a cord or circuit board

Any questions as to what qualifies as an appliance can be answered by the Public Services Department at (336) 996-6916