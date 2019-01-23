The Town of Kernersville’s Electronic Recycling began January 21 and runs through January 31.
The following items will be picked up at the curb on your regular service day:
• TVs
• Computers and their components
• Printers
• Stereo equipment
• DVD players
• Game consoles
• Phones
• Anything with a cord or circuit board
Any questions as to what qualifies as an appliance can be answered by the Public Services Department at (336) 996-6916
Electronics recycling
