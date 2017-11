Election results

Unofficial election results for Kernersville alderman in the Tuesday, November 7 election are as follows: Bruce Boyer (945), Chris Thompson (914), Joe Pinnix (881), Jenny Fulton (851), Kenny Crews (722), Irving Neal (699), Michael Enscore (628) and Debbie Albert (334). The top five vote getters will serve as aldermen. Results were still out for Guilford County and absentee ballots, but they are not likely to affect the outcome, according to officials.