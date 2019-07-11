Election filings

All five of Kernersville’s Board of Aldermen incumbents have filed to run for re-election in this year’s November municipal election.

The election filing period opened on Friday, July 5 and will continue through noon on July 19. Aldermen Bruce Boyer and Chris Thompson filed to run again on Monday at the Forsyth County Board of Elections office in downtown Winston-Salem. Alderman Kenny Crews filed on Tuesday to run again, and Alderman Jenny Fulton and Mayor Pro Tem Joe Pinnix filed their campaigns for re-election early Wednesday afternoon.

For more, see the Thursday, July 11, 2019 edition.