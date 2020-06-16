With June being Elder Abuse Awareness Month, the Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging (PTRCAAA) is hosting “Staying Safe While Staying at Home,” a virtual elder abuse awareness event on Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. in partnership with AARP – North Carolina.
For more, see the Tuesday, June 16, 2020 edition.
Elder abuse
