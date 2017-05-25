Eglinger

Kernersville – David James Eglinger, 75, passed away on Monday May 22, 2017 at his home. David was born on November 15, 1941 in Philadelphia County, PA to Joseph and Emily Fields Eglinger. David was a member of Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church for 22 years, where he served as Head Elder, a Sabbath School Teacher and Pathfinder Director. After moving to Florida, he served as Pastor of Cross City Church and Bonita Springs Church for many years. He loved spreading the Word of Jesus and loved his family. David shared his love of nature and the outdoors with his family by taking them on many camping trips when they were growing up! He also loved capturing nature through photography.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his grandson, Will Eglinger.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Evelyn Eglinger of the home; three sons, James Eglinger (wife, Wendy), Robert W. Eglinger (wife, Cyndi), and Eric Eglinger (wife, Christy); 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert C. Eglinger (wife, Linda)

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Lenton Edmonds officiating.

Burial will follow at the Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.Hayworth-Miller.com .