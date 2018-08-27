After going on a mission trip to Quito, Ecuador in 2016 through Pan de Vida, Olivia Plyler chose to return to fulfill a three-month internship there. This year, she had the chance to lead her own mission trip with friends from Fountain of Life Lutheran Church.
Ecuador mission trip
