Eaton

Silas J. “Bill” Eaton, 92, went to his heavenly home on January 26, 2018. He was born in Stokes County on March 22, 1925, to Silas and Mattie Cromer Eaton. He was a lifetime member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. He owned and operated S.J. Eaton Construction Co. He loved Nascar races. In addition to his parents, Mr. Eaton was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Noah Eaton, five sisters, Minnie Southern, Martha Holling, Mary Motsinger, Ella McGee and Alice Smith. Surviving is a brother, Clyde (Dot) Eaton and a special friend, George Mabe. A celebration of his life will be held at Gospel Light Baptist Church on Saturday, February 10 at 11:00 am. Memorials may be made to Hospice Home at High Point, 1803 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.