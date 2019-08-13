The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and 17 Chamber member restaurants are coming together to help raise money for grants for area schools.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 14, participating restaurants will contribute up to 10% of their sales from the day to the Chamber’s Education Grant Program. For more, see the Tuesday, August 13, 2019 edition.
Eating for Education
