The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and Chamber member restaurants are coming together to help raise grant money for area schools.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 12, the participating restaurants will contribute up to 10% of their sales from the day to the Chamber’s Education Grant Program.
Eating for Education
