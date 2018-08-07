Eating for Education

August 7, 2018

The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and 18 Chamber member restaurants are coming together to help raise money for grants for area schools.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 8, the participating restaurants will contribute up to 10% of their sales from the day to the Chamber’s Education Grant Program.
