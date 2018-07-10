The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and 18 Chamber member restaurants are coming together to help raise money for grants for area schools.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 11, the participating restaurants will contribute up to 10% of their sales from the day to the Chamber’s Education Grant Program.
For more, see the Tuesday, July 10, 2018 edition.
Eating for Education
