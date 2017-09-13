The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and 18 Chamber member restaurants are coming together to help raise grant money for area schools.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 13, the participating restaurants will contribute up to 10% of their sales from the day to the Chamber’s Education Grant Program.
For more, see the Tuesday, September 12, 2017 edition.
Eating for Education
The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and 18 Chamber member restaurants are coming together to help raise grant money for area schools.
Previous post: Branscome
Next post: A Night of Talent