East Forsyth

Speculation and rumor about a supposed social media threat targeting East Forsyth High School prompted some parents to sign their students out of school on Thursday, May 4, but police quickly determined that no credible threat existed locally.

According to the Kernersville Police Department and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, school and law enforcement officials became aware of the “threat” around 8:20 a.m. Thursday morning when students began arriving on campus and sharing a Snapchat threat that referenced an “East High School,” but not necessarily “East Forsyth High School.” For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, May 6 & 7, 2017 edition.