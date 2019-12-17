The East Forsyth High School varsity football team returned victorious to cheers in Kernersville after winning its second state championship in a row on Saturday. Supporters are encouraging the community to celebrate the feat with a special parade in the team’s honor on Sunday, Dec. 22.
For more, see the Tuesday, December 17, 2019 edition.
East champions
