Earth Day in Kernersville

On Friday, April 20 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Seed2Seed and Living Hope Church are partnering to host Kernersville Earth Day on the property of Living Hope Church.

The event, which will be a zero-waste event, will feature crafts and kids’ activities, garden tours, free Earth Day reusable bag, vendors, food trucks, hourly prize drawings, demonstrations, workshops and presentations.

