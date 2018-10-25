Early voting

One-stop early voting in Forsyth County began on Wednesday, Oct. 17 and ends on Saturday, Nov. 3.

Early voting will be conducted at the Forsyth County Government Center, located at 201 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Winston-Salem, and 10 additional satellite sites, including the Kernersville VFW at 618 Edgewood St. Early voting hours are as follows:

• Monday through Friday, October 22-26 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, October 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Monday through Friday, October 29-November 2 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Saturday, November 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“No Excuse” or “One-Stop Absentee Voting” is a process by which any registered voter may vote prior to Election Day. A reason for voting early is not required. A registered voter may vote at any one of the one-stop locations regardless of their place of residence.